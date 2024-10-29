Electoral roll special revision draft released; special camps to be held in TN on these dates

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has 6,27,30,588 voters (male - 3,07,90,791, female - 3,19,30,833, and third gender - 8,964) according to the integrated draft electoral rolls of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls 2025 published on Tuesday.

Sholinganallur constituency in Chengalpattu has the highest number of voters with 6,76,133 electors, while Kilvelur constituency in Nagapattinam district has the lowest number of voters with 1,73,230, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said in a statement.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also announced special campaigns on November 16, 17, 23, and 24 at the designated locations for the people to apply for inclusion, deletion, linking of Aadhaar with EPIC, modification and transposition of entries in the electoral rolls.

These camps would mostly be held at polling stations, and the forms required would be available there, the statement added.

During the claims and objection period, from October 29 to November 28, of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll 2025, an elector or an eligible citizen who wants to get enrolled or wants to make deletion, correction, linking of Aadhaar with EPIC, transposition in existing entry could submit form 6, 6B, 7, and 8, respectively, along with necessary documents.

The people can also made these revisions and corrections online (http://voters.eci.gov.in), and using VOTERS HELP Line mobile app, the release said and added that those completing 18 years on January 1, March 1, July 1, and October 1 in 2025, and the persons names not included in the electoral rolls can apply for inclusion in Form 6.

As on October 28, a total 4.23 crore Aadhaar numbers of the electors in Tamil Nadu have been collected for linking with EPIC numbers. This works out to 67.54 per cent of the total voters in the State.