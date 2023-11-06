Electoral roll revision camps elicit good response in districts

RANIPET: The Ranipet district received a total of 4,999 official forms for various draft electoral roll corrections at the first of the four special camps announced by the Election Commission, on Saturday.

Ranipet district received 3,812 Form 6 applications, 187 Form 7 applications and 1,000 Form 8 applications for the four assembly segments of Arakkonam, Sholinghur, Ranipet and Arcot, officials said.

The highest number of applications 1,458 was from Sholinghur constituency, which also boasts of having the largest number of voters in the district.

The special camps would be held on four weekends and public could get the required corrections, deletions and additions included, the officials informed. Collector S Valarmathi visited various camp locations on Saturday.

In Vellore district, Collector P Kumaravel Pandian visited similar camps at Gudiyattam town, Oosur in Anaicut panchayat union and at Latheri government HSS in KV Kuppam Assembly segment, officials added.

In Tirupattur, Collector D Baskara Pandian undertook the same exercise at the Mahalakshmi Government Girls HSS and interacted with the senior students to check their reading learning skills.