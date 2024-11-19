Electoral roll: 6.85 lakh forms received at special voter camps in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Over 6.85 lakh applications, including 4.42 lakh from young and first-time voters, have been received during the special camps held on Saturday and Sunday for inclusion, deletion, and change of address in the electoral roll.

The camps were held at designated polling stations in 234 Assembly constituencies across the State as part of the special summary roll revision exercise.

A total of 4,42,035 persons have submitted Form 6 for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll, while 1,98,931 have submitted Form 8 for shifting of residence, correction of entries in the existing electoral roll, replacement of EPIC, or marking of Persons with Disability, according to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer.

Form 7, for objections to the proposed inclusion or deletion of names in the existing electoral roll, has been received from 44,128 persons, and 419 have submitted Form 6B for linking their Aadhaar with EPIC.

Similar camps will be held on November 23 and 24 across the State, according to TNCEO.

According to the integrated draft electoral rolls of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls 2025, published on October 29, the state has a total of 6,27,30,588 voters (male: 3,07,90,791; female: 3,19,30,833; third gender: 8,964). Women voters outnumber male voters by 11,40,042.

Except for Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Kallakurichi districts, the number of women voters is higher than the number of male voters in all other districts.