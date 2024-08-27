Electoral list to select Tamil Nadu Waqf Board member to be announced on August 28

CHENNAI: The final electoral roll of Muslim Members of Parliament from the state, who will cast their votes to elect a member to the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, is set to be published on August 28, as announced by the Election Commissioner of Most Backward Classes (MBC) and Denotified Communities Welfare department on Tuesday.

The final electoral roll will be published in the Offices of the Election Commissioner of Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Welfare Department, Chepauk, Chennai-600005, the Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, Chennai–600001, all Offices of Zonal Superintendents of Waqfs (11 Zones) and official website of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department, Secretariat, Chennai– 600009.

The election commissioner of the department also added that the election schedule will be issued shortly and the election notification will be published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette. The notice will contain details of election authority that will be circulated by the state information department, he said.