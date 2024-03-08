Electoral bonds issue: Congress protests against SBI in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Members from Congress staged a protest against the State Bank of India (SBI) in Tiruchy on Thursday as a part of a nationwide protest against the bank for failing to provide details about electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India.

The members led by the District Secretary Saarvanan who gathered in front of the SBI at Chinthamani in Tiruchy raised slogans against the bank and demanded to release of the details of the donors who provided money to the BJP through the electoral bonds.

They charged that the Union government has been misusing the bank for its gain and asked why the bank was not ready to provide the details despite the ECI’s demands and failing to oblige to the apex court’s verdict.

They also asked who was behind the delay. They said that the details could be retrieved by a click of a button but, the bank still refuses to give the details just to appease the BJP.