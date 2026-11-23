CHENNAI: Six states have achieved 100 per cent annual coverage under the national human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, but Tamil Nadu is yet to cross the 80 per cent mark, with Assembly elections, subsequent bypolls, and a series of holidays blamed for disrupting the pace of its rollout.
The State Health Department is expecting to complete the exercise by February 2027, said Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr A Somasundaram.
Launched in February, the campaign has so far covered around five lakh beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu, including four lakh girls vaccinated after the elections. The State has received an additional 2.5 lakh doses and is currently administering 6,000–7,000 doses a day, largely through schools.
"The elections and subsequent by-elections affected the continuity of the campaign. Weekends, Pooja holidays and Deepavali holidays also affected the numbers as schoolchildren were unavailable. On such days, vaccination drops to 1,000–2,000 doses a day. We still have time until February 2027 and will achieve 100 per cent coverage by then," Dr Somasundaram told DT Next.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, and Bihar have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their identified target populations. Tamil Nadu has crossed 70 per cent coverage. Nationally, more than one crore doses have been administered in less than nine months, covering nearly 87 per cent of the annual target of 1.2 crore 14-year-old girls.
The free and voluntary vaccination campaign provides a single dose of the HPV vaccine to eligible 14-year-old girls at designated government health facilities, subject to parental consent. Dr Somasundaram said one dose was sufficient for girls vaccinated within the recommended age, while those crossing 14 would require two doses.
The vaccine is completely free at government facilities. Those opting for it at private hospitals may have to spend between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000. We urge parents to bring their daughters forward for vaccination at the appropriate age," he said.
He emphasised that vaccination before exposure to HPV was crucial, as persistent infection with high-risk types can lead to cervical cancer years later. He urged parents not to miss the opportunity to protect their daughters through timely vaccination.