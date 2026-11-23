The State Health Department is expecting to complete the exercise by February 2027, said Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr A Somasundaram.

Launched in February, the campaign has so far covered around five lakh beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu, including four lakh girls vaccinated after the elections. The State has received an additional 2.5 lakh doses and is currently administering 6,000–7,000 doses a day, largely through schools.

"The elections and subsequent by-elections affected the continuity of the campaign. Weekends, Pooja holidays and Deepavali holidays also affected the numbers as schoolchildren were unavailable. On such days, vaccination drops to 1,000–2,000 doses a day. We still have time until February 2027 and will achieve 100 per cent coverage by then," Dr Somasundaram told DT Next.