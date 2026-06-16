Election plea at Madras High Court challenges minister Sengottaiyan’s victory over alleged invalid nomination affidavit

AIADMK candidate VB Prabhu has filed an election petition before the Madras High Court challenging the election of Gobichettipalayam MLA and Minister KA Sengottaiyan. According to the petition, the Form-26 affidavit submitted by Sengottaiyan along with his nomination papers was attested by a Notary Public whose licence had allegedly expired and was not valid on the date of attestation, March 27, 2026.