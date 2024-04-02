Election impact: Poultry units happy over rise in meat sales

CHENNAI: Poultry farmers across the state, especially those in Namakkal and Palladam, are happy over the rise in chicken meat sales, owing to rising demands in the election season.

The price of chicken has jumped by Rs 19 in the last 5 days and retail price has jumped from Rs 220 per kilo to 270, poultry farmers say. Businessmen running around 25,000 chicken farms in the poultry hub of Tamil Nadu, selling about 15 lakh chickens each day, are happy with the rising demand for chicken meat because of the election campaigning.

Parties offering chicken biriyani and chicken 65 for workers and participants during the campaign are said to be the reason for the increase in demand for chicken meat. National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) office in Namakkal fixes the prices of poultry products based on demand.