Election flying squad inspects DMK chief Stalin's vehicle

Following the brief check, Stalin was permitted to resume his journey to meet with voters.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect with the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the legislative assembly elections on March 15. Elections to the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are slated to be held on April 23.

According to the EC, the surveillance teams deployed in assembly constituencies have so far seized Rs 273.71 crore, which include Rs 44.89 crore cash, gold worth Rs 116.07 crore, and liquor worth Rs 93 lakh, a release said.