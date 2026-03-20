Election Duty Call: Tamil Nadu Police recruiting retired personnel for Assembly Polls

According to a press release issued Friday, applications are being invited from retired police officers, police constables, ex-servicemen, and ex-paramilitary personnel willing to serve during the electoral process.

Interested individuals are instructed to contact the Election Cell Inspector at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police in their respective area of residence. Registrations must be completed by March 26, 2026.

Authorities have confirmed that selected personnel will receive remuneration as fixed by the government.