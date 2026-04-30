Election Commission wraps up training ahead of vote counting

The session, held at Thiruvalluvar Hall, covered counting procedures and duties for returning officers, assistant returning officers, micro-observers, supervisors and assistants who will be deployed at counting centres across the city. It was chaired by Additional District Election Officer and Joint Commissioner (Education) K Karpagam.

Officials said EVMs are being continuously monitored at centres in Queen Mary’s College, Loyola College and Anna University.

As per the plan, postal ballots will be counted at four tables, Service Voters (ETPBS) ballots at separate tables, and EVM votes at 14 tables.

At the Queen Mary’s College centre, counting will be held in 18 rounds for Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, 17 rounds each for Perambur and Chepauk–Triplicane, and 14 rounds each for Royapuram and Harbour.

At Loyola College, the rounds are: 22 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar), 21 (Kolathur), 19 (Villivakkam), 15 (Egmore), 18 (Thousand Lights) and 20 (Anna Nagar).