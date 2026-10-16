Election Commission to begin Special Summary Revision on Nov 12; claims, objections open till Dec 11

"People whose names were deleted during the SIR exercise can submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the voters' list until December 11," the ECI said in its notification.

The ECI will dispose of the claims and objections received during the period by December 28. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2027.

The ECI has urged young and first-time voters to submit applications online through the voter service portal (voters.eci.gov.in) or the ECINET app to register their names in the electoral rolls.

The Commission said electors will electronically sign such applications using an Aadhaar-enabled e-signature facility.

During the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, more than 97 lakh voters were removed from the electoral rolls. The deleted entries included nearly 27 lakh names classified as deceased and around 66 lakh voters who had shifted their residences. Around 3.4 lakh entries were identified as duplicate registrations.

The SSR exercise will give eligible voters whose names were omitted from the electoral rolls an opportunity to apply for inclusion, and electors can raise claims and objections within the prescribed period.