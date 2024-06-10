Election Commission schedules Vikravandi bypoll on July 10

CHENNAI: The bye-election to Vikravandi Assembly constituency, which was necessitated by the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhendi, will be held on July 10, announced the Election Commission of India on Monday.

It is one of the 13 constituencies in seven states that will go to bypolls on that day.

According to the Election Commission notification, last date for filing nominations is June 21 and the nominations will be scrutinised on June 24.

Last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 26. The polling will be held on July 10, and the counting of votes will be taken up on July 13, said the notification.

Vikravandi is the third Assembly constituency to witness bypolls after the last general election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 2021. The first was Erode East after the death of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa on January 4, 2023. In the bypoll that ensued, his father and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan emerged victorious.

The next was Vilavancode Assembly constituency in Kanniyakumari, where a bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of sitting member S Vijayadharini of the Congress, who resigned the post, quit the party and joined the BJP. In the election that was held along with the Parliament polls, Tharahai Cuthbert of the Congress defeated her nearest rival, VS Nanthini of the BJP, by a comfortable margin.