Election Commission opens claims window for voters deleted in SIR

On Thursday, all district election offices will publish the draft electoral rolls, which will also be displayed at the respective polling stations for public inspection. "People whose names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise can submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls until December 11," the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in its notification.

The ECI will dispose of the claims and objections received during the period by December 28, and publish the final electoral rolls on January 4, 2027.

The ECI has urged voters to submit applications through its Voter Service Portal (voters.eci.gov.in) or the ECINET mobile application to register their names in the electoral rolls.