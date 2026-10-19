Election Commission fixes 1,200 cap on voters per booth

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said polling station rationalisation and rearrangement would be undertaken through physical verification as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls.

"Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) should ensure that no polling station has more than 1,200 electors. Voters should be distributed equitably among polling stations, as far as possible," Archana said.

She said EROs should exercise caution while setting up polling stations, adding that their geographical areas should not overlap and electors should not have to travel more than two kilometres to reach their polling stations.