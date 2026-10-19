Election Commission fixes 1,200 cap on voters per booth

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has emphasised that no polling station should have more than 1,200 electors without the poll panel's prior approval.
Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said polling station rationalisation and rearrangement would be undertaken through physical verification as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls.
"Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) should ensure that no polling station has more than 1,200 electors. Voters should be distributed equitably among polling stations, as far as possible," Archana said.
She said EROs should exercise caution while setting up polling stations, adding that their geographical areas should not overlap and electors should not have to travel more than two kilometres to reach their polling stations.
Ahead of the SSR exercise, the Chief Electoral Officer will convene a consultative meeting with recognised political parties at the Secretariat on October 23.
The ECI has recognised 12 political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the State parties AIADMK, DMK, DMDK, Naam Tamilar Katchi, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
The SSR exercise is scheduled to begin in Tamil Nadu on November 12. During the month-long period, voters can apply to have their names included in the electoral rolls.