Elderly woman ends life after killing mentally unstable grand daughter

COIMBATORE: A 65 year old woman ended her life by suicide after hanging her 23 year old mentally unstable grand daughter to death over financial issues in Salem on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Ammani, and her grand daughter Sadha Shri from Kannakurichi. Police said Ammani struggled to make ends meet as Sadha Shri’s father Rajasekar, 44, an onion trader, became an alcoholic and didn’t give money for family expenses, while her mother Arani had left them several years ago.
Police said Ammani had frequent altercations with her son Rajasekar as he was irregular to work and spent most of his earnings to consume alcohol. Depressed over the developments, Ammani forcefully hanged her grand daughter and she too ended her life in a similar fashion.
The Kannankurichi police sent the bodies of the deceased for a post mortem at Salem Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.