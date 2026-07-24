Elderly woman dies after falling into open well near Tiruttani

The deceased was identified as Padmavathiyamma (85), a resident of Ponpadi village. According to police, she had gone near an agricultural field around 2 pm when she allegedly lost her balance and fell into a nearby open well.

A passerby, identified as Mohan, noticed the woman in the well and immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. Firefighters rushed to the spot, retrieved her from the well and took her to the Government Hospital in Thiruthani, where doctors declared her brought dead.