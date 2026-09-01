Elderly TN woman's Aadhaar, PAN misused in Rs 2.53 crore GST fraud

Bank account frozen over GST dues

Lakshmi had recently visited her bank to withdraw money when the manager informed her that her account had been frozen by the Commercial Taxes Department. On inquiry, she was told that an order issued by the Assistant Commissioner of the Ambur Commercial Taxes Assessment Circle had led to the freezing of her account.

According to the department’s communication, a private company registered in Lakshmi’s name had outstanding GST dues of Rs 2,53,23,676 for the 2018-19 financial year.

Lakshmi said she had no connection with the company mentioned by the Commercial Taxes Department and had never operated such a business.