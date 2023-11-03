Elderly man’s body found below inundated railway bridge in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: As heavy rains pounded Coimbatore, an elderly man was found dead in the stagnant water beneath Lanka Corner Railway Bridge on Thursday.

The body of the deceased, whose identity is yet to be known, has been sent for post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Police said the man, who is physically challenged, used to sleep in the subway beneath the bridge during the night. As the water level rose in the low lying area, the elderly man is suspected to have got trapped in the water and died.

Following heavy rains all through the night, different parts of the city witnessed water logging. The Race Course police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.