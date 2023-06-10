Elderly man kills son over property row

COIMBATORE: An octogenarian on Friday surrendered in a police station after hammering his son to death in Salem over a property dispute.

Police said Vaiyapuri, aged 81 from Pallakaadu near Gangavalli hit his son, Durairaj (60) on the head with a hammer, while he was sleeping in the early morning hours.

“Durairaj in an inebriated state picked up a quarrel and also assaulted his father demanding to transfer three cents of land in his name on Thursday night. At around 3 am, Vaiyapur hit his son with a hammer while he was fast asleep. Durairaj bled profusely and died on the spot,” police said.

The elderly man then reached the Gangavalli police station, located two kilometres away by foot and confessed to having murdered his son. Police arrested him and further inquiries are on.