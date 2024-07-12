Elderly man injured in stray cattle attack in Madurai, dies

MADURAI: A 64-year-old man, who was injured after being attacked by a stray cattle at Othakadai in Madurai on Wednesday, succumbed to injuries in hospital on Thursday. The deceased victim has been identified as Lakshmanan. The elderly victim belonged to Karaikudi of Sivaganga district. It was unfortunate that the incident occurred while he was walking down Othakadai-Melur main road. The cattle, all of a sudden, ran and hit Lakshmanan and two others including a woman, who was also walking at the same time. However, Lakshmanan suffered head injuries and felt unconscious on the road. With the aid of an emergency ambulance van, Lakshmanan was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. But, he died despite treatment. Earlier, Lakshmanan travelled from his hometown to his relative’s house at Othakadai, sources said.