Elderly man dies in share auto accident in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 63-year-old man died when the share autorickshaw in which he was traveling in overturned near Podaturpet in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Natarajan, a farmer.

Police said that he boarded a share autorickshaw from Podaturpet to Pallipattu.

Probe revealed that he was on his way to the Taluk office to obtain a patta when the accident happened.

As the vehicle was moving near Bommarajapet, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the auto turned turtle.

Police said that Natarajan suffered grievous injuries and another passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The driver escaped unhurt.

Passerby rushed to their rescue and moved them to a government hospital nearby where Natarajan succumbed to his injuries.

Police recovered the elderly man's body and sent it for post-mortem.

Police registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence against the auto driver and are investigating.

Investigations revealed that the auto driver had attempted to overtake another vehicle when the accident happened.