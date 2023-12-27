Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Dec 2023 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-26 23:00:26.0  )
Elderly Kovai man trampled to death
Representative Image

COIMBATORE: A 73-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Coimbatore on Tuesday morning. The deceased, identified as Chinnakutty from Indira Colony, was bound to a farm near Narasipuram ‘pirivu’, when a wild elephant came his way and attacked him.

He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Alandurai police sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. The incident comes after a daily wager who was coming through the way was attacked by an elephant in the same spot a few days ago.

Following these incidents, the forest department has got into action to monitor the elephant and chase it away into the forest.

Tamil NaduWild ElephantNarasipuram ‘pirivu’Alandurai policepost mortemdaily wager
DTNEXT Bureau

