Elderly Kovai man trampled to death

COIMBATORE: A 73-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Coimbatore on Tuesday morning. The deceased, identified as Chinnakutty from Indira Colony, was bound to a farm near Narasipuram ‘pirivu’, when a wild elephant came his way and attacked him.

He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Alandurai police sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. The incident comes after a daily wager who was coming through the way was attacked by an elephant in the same spot a few days ago.

Following these incidents, the forest department has got into action to monitor the elephant and chase it away into the forest.