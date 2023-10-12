Begin typing your search...

Elderly farmer from Palladam trampled to death by elephant near Coimbatore

He had gone to attend nature’s call in the farm, when a wild elephant emerged from the dark and attacked him. The farmer succumbed to injuries on the spot.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Oct 2023 2:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-12 02:00:32.0  )
Elderly farmer from Palladam trampled to death by elephant near Coimbatore
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

COIMBATORE: A 60-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Coimbatore on Tuesday night. According to the forest department, Shanmugasundaram from Palladam in Tirupur was involved in farm work by staying near Molapalayam in Coimbatore outskirts over the last one year.

He had gone to attend nature’s call in the farm, when a wild elephant emerged from the dark and attacked him. The farmer succumbed to injuries on the spot. On receiving information, a team of forest department staff from Madukkarai arrived and sent his body for post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Villagers have urged the forest department to take up patrolling in their neighbourhood as a wild elephant has been frequenting the area in recent days.

TamilnaduDeath
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X