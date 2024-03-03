Elderly couple who helped avert rail accident in Tenkasi honoured by rlys

MADURAI: An alert couple who helped avert a rail accident at Puliyarai in Tenkasi district in the early hours of February 25 by warning of a truck which fell on the track, was honoured by the railway authorities.

Sharad Srivastava, Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai Division along with Priya Srivastava, President, Southern Railway Women Welfare Organization (SRWWO), Madurai met the couple Shanmugayya and Vadakuthiyal at Bagavathipuram railway station on Friday and handed over a certificate of appreciation and cash award, a statement said. The elderly couple was instrumental in averting the grave accident at Puliyarai.