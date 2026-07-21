Elderly couple murdered for jewellery in Salem

The deceased were identified as Jayaraman, 85, a barber, and his wife, Amaravathi, 70, residents of the Ramappa Kottai area in Gundukal Panchayat.

Preliminary investigations revealed that unidentified persons entered the couple's house at around 8 pm. on Monday and attacked them with a wooden log, resulting in their deaths.

Police said the suspects fled after taking about one sovereign of gold jewellery, including a pair of ear studs and nose studs worn by Amaravathi.

The bodies were sent to the Omalur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have launched a search for the unidentified suspects, and further investigation is under way.