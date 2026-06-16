Elderly couple living alone dies after consuming poison in Mayiladuthurai

What happened?

Kamaraj and Valli had been living alone at their home in Puttur. On Sunday night, they allegedly consumed poison and informed their sons in Chennai about it over the phone.

Shocked by the call, the sons immediately left Chennai and reached Puttur on Tuesday morning (June 16). They found their parents battling for life at home and rushed them to the Government Hospital in Sirkazhi.

The couple were later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvarur for further treatment.

However, Valli died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment. Kamaraj succumbed later the same evening.