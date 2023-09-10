Elderly couple killed, faces disfigured

COIMBATORE: An elderly couple was murdered, with their faces disfigured, by unidentified persons and valuables were looted in Erode. A guard dog they owned was poisoned to death last week.

The deceased, Muthusamy (85) and Samiyathal (74), were residing in the farmhouse at ‘Kariyangkattu Thottam’ near Chennimalai, while their three married daughters were living elsewhere.

The murder came to light on Saturday morning when their grandson Ajith (26) came to their house and found them dead with their faces disfigured.

A police team led by SP G Jawahar visited the scene of crime and held inquiries. Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants may have broken into the house past midnight and assaulted the couple to death with iron rods before taking away the valuables.

Sniffer dog Veera ran into the plantain farm behind their house towards the road and stood clueless.

Police said around 15 sovereigns of jewels, including those worn by Samiyathal, and Rs 60,000 cash kept in the bureau were taken away by the murderers.

Officials said they suspect it could also be the handiwork of dacoits, and added that CCTV images are being checked to track the criminals.

Their bodies were sent to the Government Erode Medical College Hospital in Perundurai for autopsy, and a case was registered.