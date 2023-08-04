Elderly couple from Chennai seek action against NRI daughter-in-law

CHENNAI: An elderly couple has sought police action against their NRI (Non-resident Indian) daughter-in-law and her parents for allegedly harassing them and damaging the household articles at their house in Peravallur.

The complainant, S Jayaprakash (73), was living with his wife, Malavathi (63), on the ground floor of the house built by their son, Anand. Because of differences with the in-laws, Anand's wife, Lavanya (43) has been demanding that they vacate the house since their wedding.

Meanwhile, Anand and Lavanya shifted to the USA and were living there.

Whenever they visit India on vacation, Lavanya used to quarrel with the in-laws asking them to vacate the house built by her husband.

Two weeks ago, the couple had come to India and were visiting Lavanya's house in Salem.

On August 1, Anand had called his parents and requested them to shift temporarily as he will be visiting the Chennai home with his wife.

Accordingly, Jayaprakash and Malavathi went to their daughter's house in Kolathur.

Lavanya, on reaching Chennai allegedly damaged the household articles of her in-laws before leaving.

Peravallur Police have received the complaint and issued a CSR (Community Service Register). Further investigations are on. An elderly couple has sought police action against their NRI (Non-resident Indian) daughter-in-law and her parents for allegedly harassing them and damaging the household articles at their house in Peravallur.

The complainant, S Jayaprakash (73), was living with his wife, Malavathi (63), on the ground floor of the house built by their son, Anand. Because of differences with the in-laws, Anand's wife, Lavanya (43) has been demanding that they vacate the house since their wedding.

Meanwhile, Anand and Lavanya shifted to the USA and were living there.

Whenever they visit India on vacation, Lavanya used to quarrel with the in-laws asking them to vacate the house built by her husband.

Two weeks ago, the couple had come to India and were visiting Lavanya's house in Salem.

On August 1, Anand had called his parents and requested them to shift temporarily as he will be visiting the Chennai home with his wife.

Accordingly, Jayaprakash and Malavathi went to their daughter's house in Kolathur.

Lavanya, on reaching Chennai allegedly damaged the household articles of her in-laws before leaving.

Peravallur Police have received the complaint and issued a CSR (Community Service Register). Further investigations are on.