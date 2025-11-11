Elderly Coimbatore couple held at home for 2 days in digital arrest scam, rescued

CHENNAI: Panic gripped a neighbourhood in Coimbatore after a 65-year-old man and his wife were allegedly digitally arrested and confined inside their home for nearly two days by cyber fraudsters posing as Defence Ministry and police officials.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the ordeal began when the elderly man, a resident of Ramanathapuram, received a phone call from a person claiming to be from the Ministry of Defence in Mumbai. The caller alleged that the man’s Aadhaar number had been linked to suspicious bank transactions involving terrorist groups. Claiming that the matter was under investigation, the caller insisted on “verifying” the couple’s bank accounts.

Soon after, another individual dressed in a police uniform appeared on a video call, identifying himself as a Mumbai police officer. He told the couple they were being digitally arrested for suspected terror links and were not allowed to leave their home.

The fraudster further warned that armed police personnel were stationed outside their house and would shoot them if they stepped out.

The couple were then instructed to transfer Rs 18 lakh from their bank account to a specified “official account” for verification purposes and warned not to disconnect the video call. Terrified, they remained inside the house overnight, unable even to use the restroom freely, but fortunately refrained from transferring the money.

When the elderly couple did not step out for two days, neighbours grew suspicious and alerted the Ramanathapuram police. Officers rushed to the spot and, after knocking on the door, found the couple frightened and convinced they had been arrested by Mumbai police. The officers reassured them that no such thing as a digital arrest exists and that no armed personnel were outside.

Cybercrime officials later questioned the couple and confirmed that the incident was an attempted online scam. Since the victims did not transfer the money, they escaped losing their Rs 18 lakh savings.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the fraudsters behind the fake call and warned the public not to fall prey to similar cybercrime tactics. The incident has caused a stir in Coimbatore, highlighting the growing menace of digital frauds targeting senior citizens.