Elderly AIADMK worker’s murder in Sivaganga creates political storm

MADURAI: A 69-year-old AIADMK functionary was allegedly stabbed to death near Thiruppachethi in Sivaganga in the early morning of Monday, leading to a big hue and cry.

Locals resorted to road blockage seeking against the killing of R Ganesan who was AIADMK’s Nattakudi secretary. Party cadre led by district secretary PR Senthilnathan, Sivaganga MLA, blocked the Manamadurai road and raised slogans demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

An inquiry conducted by the police team led by Superintendent Dongare Pravin Umesh revealed that K Gundumani (38) of Nattakudi stabbed Ganesan to death. The crime happened around 5 am just after the victim opened his tea stall, police said.

Gundumani is reportedly not mentally stable and is said to be involved in the missing case of a temple idol. There were family disputes too, his wife leaving him a few months back, police said. The accused did the act out of rage after he was mocked, police said. There is a case pending against the accused for attacking his wife and her grandmother when his wife allegedly refused to join him back.

The accused was arrested by cops when he was waiting at the district Collectorate to hand over a petition over water supply issues in his area. The accused reached the Collector officer straight after executing the murder, police said.

Based on a complaint, Thiruppachethi police have filed a case against Gundumani and a wide-ranging inquiry is underway as the murder has created a political storm on the State level.

EPS flays DMK regime over murder of AIADMK functionary

Chennai: Strongly condemning the murder of party functionary R Ganesan in Sivaganga district, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami held the State government responsible. He also charged that there is a rise in assault and murder attempts against the AIADMK functionaries under the present dispensation.

Ganesan was allegedly killed due to an enmity over a temple issue in the village. Panaliswami said that the police had failed to take necessary measures to thwart the revenge killing.

The former CM pointed out three other murder cases in Sivaganga and Tiruvarur districts and demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin act firmly to prevent such deadly attacks in the future.