ELCOT MD Aneesh Sekhar IAS resigns from service

CHENNAI: Managing Director of the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT), S Aneesh Sekhar, an IAS officer from the 2011 batch has resigned from service.

"I am directed to forward the copy of the notification cited, in which the Government of India, Department of Personnel and Training has notified the resignation of Aneesh Sekhar, IAS (2011) from the Indian Administrative Service w.e.f February 29, 2024," a letter from Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena read.

Aneesh Sekhar has tendered his resignation from IAS citing personal reasons, said a senior official.

Earlier, Aneesh Sekhar, a native of Kerala, had served as the Collector of Madurai and the Corporation Commissioner of Madurai and had also served in the SIPCOT, Guidance TN and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

The 38-year-old officer had also served as the sub-collector in Salem district.