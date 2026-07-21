El Niño contingency plan ready, says Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The State government will seek financial assistance from the Centre to safeguard farmers and ensure uninterrupted access to cooperative credit if El Niño conditions impact agriculture in the State, Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj said on Monday.
Outlining the government’s contingency strategy, the minister said the State was preparing to address any adverse impact on the farm sector and would approach the central government for financial support to strengthen the cooperative credit system if needed.
“If El Niño affects Tamil Nadu, we will seek financial assistance from the Centre. The cooperative sector may have to extend additional crop loans to farmers, and we are preparing for that eventuality,” Gandhiraj told reporters here. “The State government was planning to send a delegation to New Delhi, under the guidance of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, to meet the Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and senior officials and seek the necessary financial support well in advance,” said Gandhiraj.
“The visit is being planned as part of our preparations. We will present the State’s requirements and request funds to ensure that farmers receive timely assistance through cooperative institutions,” he said.
The minister said the government had already begun assessing the extent of paddy cultivation across Tamil Nadu to evaluate the agricultural situation and formulate appropriate interventions.