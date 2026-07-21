El Niño contingency plan ready, says Tamil Nadu government

Outlining the government’s contingency strategy, the minister said the State was preparing to address any adverse impact on the farm sector and would approach the central government for financial support to strengthen the cooperative credit system if needed.

“If El Niño affects Tamil Nadu, we will seek financial assistance from the Centre. The cooperative sector may have to extend additional crop loans to farmers, and we are preparing for that eventuality,” Gandhiraj told reporters here. “The State government was planning to send a delegation to New Delhi, under the guidance of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, to meet the Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and senior officials and seek the necessary financial support well in advance,” said Gandhiraj.