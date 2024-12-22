Eight trucks from Kerala reach Tirunelveli to take back illegally dumped medical waste

CHENNAI: Facing the fury of the public, political parties, and the National Green Tribunal for illegally dumping medical waste in Tamil Nadu, the Kerala government sent a team to Tirunelveli on Sunday (December 22) to take the dangerous waste back to the State.

The team from Kerala, led by Assistant Collector Albert, is also accompanied by eight trucks from Thiruvananthapuram to begin the removal, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The medical waste from Kerala was dumped in areas such as Nadukallur, Kodaganallur, Kondanagaram and Suthamalli, creating a stir among the local residents. Complaints have been filed with the Suttamalli police, and six cases have been registered.

Two persons from Tirunelveli have already been arrested, including the lorry owner and the supervisor of a private waste management company from Kerala, who were allegedly involved in transporting and dumping the medical waste.

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal directed the Kerala government to remove the waste by December 23.

Speaking about the issue, Tirunelveli district collector Karthikeyan said the claims made by the Kerala team that inspected the waste should be investigated. "If the medical waste was non-hazardous, what is the need to spend so much money and hire middlemen to dump it across the border," he asked. Karthikeyan added that considering the issue as dangerous, strict action should be initiated against those involved to prevent such incidents in the future.