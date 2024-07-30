Eight TN districts likely to receive rain in next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: Several western and southern districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain in the next three hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, in its forecast on Tuesday morning.

The eight districts that may receive showers include The Nilgiris, where the South West monsoon has been strong, Coimbatore and Tirupur in the western parts of Tamil Nadu, and Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari in the south.

Quoting a bulletin from the meteorological department, a Daily Thanthi report said light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu due to a change in speed of the westerlies.