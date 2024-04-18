Eight member gang uses GPS to 'track' & steal cars from Theni, arrested

CHENNAI: City Police on Wednesday arrested an eight-member gang from Theni and neighbouring districts who used GPS tracking to locate cars and stole them.

The gang recently escaped with three cars at a second hand car dealership in Royapuram after which police cracked down on them.

The complainant, D Karthik (30) of Royapuram who runs a used car dealership had procured a Toyota Fortuner from Ramanathapuram.

On April 12, he noticed that someone had broke into his shed and stole the Fortuner and two other vehicles after which he filed a complaint with Royapuram police.

Police perused the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the suspects.

Investigations revealed that the gang installed GPS devices in cars meant for sale and then stole them.

On Wednesday police arrested the accused - S Rajapandi (25), C Balaji (34), David Prabhakaran (29) - from Theni district, K Hariharamukesh (29), Peter Raghuraj (50), J Jayaram (43) - from Kanyakumari district, G Suresh (40) of Dindigul district and S Ulaganathan (46) of Tirunelveli district.

Further investigation revealed that there are already theft cases against the arrested accused Rajapandi, Suresh, David Prabhakaran and Peter Raghuraj, an official release stated.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.