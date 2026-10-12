Eight investors arrested for threatening FQL woman agent in Madurai

Police said some investors from Kilathari in Sivaganga district, who lost money in the FQL fraud, had asked Mookammal of Kottanathampatti near Melur, who was their agent, to return their investment. She went on hide after the fraud came to light, police said.

The investors then took Mookammal’s son-in-law, Velmurugan, to Varichiyur in Madurai and threatened him, demanding money on Saturday. They also threatened Mookammal and told her to come there, said the police adding that when Mookammal arrived, eight of the investors together threatened her too, demanding her to return the investment amount of Rs 25 lakh.

On receiving information, the special force of the District Superintendent of Police and a team led by Karuppayurani Inspector Jayanthi rushed to the spot.