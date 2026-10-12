Eight investors arrested for threatening FQL woman agent in Madurai

MADURAI: Madurai rural police on Sunday arrested eight persons from Sivaganga district for allegedly threatening a woman agent of the FQL investment firm and her son-in-law and demanding that they return their money.
Police said some investors from Kilathari in Sivaganga district, who lost money in the FQL fraud, had asked Mookammal of Kottanathampatti near Melur, who was their agent, to return their investment. She went on hide after the fraud came to light, police said.
The investors then took Mookammal’s son-in-law, Velmurugan, to Varichiyur in Madurai and threatened him, demanding money on Saturday. They also threatened Mookammal and told her to come there, said the police adding that when Mookammal arrived, eight of the investors together threatened her too, demanding her to return the investment amount of Rs 25 lakh.
On receiving information, the special force of the District Superintendent of Police and a team led by Karuppayurani Inspector Jayanthi rushed to the spot.
Police rescued Mookammal and her son-in-law and arrested the eight persons - Ramesh (30), Mathayanai (28), Ganesan (40), Arun (26), Nondisamy (33), Arunpandi (28), Arunraj (30) and Kalaiprakash (27).
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police in Madurai had earlier detained Ranjith, 29, and his wife Priyadharshini, 23, of Kattaiyampatti near Melur, who police said were the main accused, under the Goondas Act for their alleged role in the FQL fraud, in which thousands of people in Madurai and neighbouring districts lost money.