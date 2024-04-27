Eight including former ICICI bank staff held for Rs 3.57 crore fraud

CHENNAI: City Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested eight persons including two former staff of ICICI bank in connection with a scam in which the group allegedly defrauded the bank to the tune of Rs 3.57 crore.

Apart from the bank staff, K Jawahar Perumal (28) and S Karthik (31), others arrested were identified as S Sathish (33), his wife, S Sharmila (31), G Dhanasekar (49), S Mahalakshmi (41), her husband, D Satishkumar (47) and S Sasirekha (43).

During an internal audit, the bank authorities found the fraud after which the Chief Manager of ICICI Bank approached the city police with a complaint.

A special team of Bank Fraud Investigation Wing conducted investigations and found that the accused along with the bank staff orchestrated the fraud and siphoned off Rs 3.57 crore.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had created fake bank accounts and credit card with the help of the bank staff and also obtained personal loans and did not repay the loan.

"They took a loan in the name of a company IRS metronics private limited and created fake salary accounts and got credit cards in the name of 59 fake non existent workers and obtained personal loans in the name of the 'workers, " a police officer said.

All the accused persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated the CCB's Bank Fraud Investigation Wing team headed by Inspector Ponchitra for their efforts in securing the accused.