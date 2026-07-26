Eight HR&CE officials suspended after alleged hundi theft at Coimbatore temple

The disciplinary action, ordered by HR&CE Minister Ramesh, comes after an internal inquiry into the incident that allegedly occurred on July 15 at the temple on Big Bazaar Street. Besides departmental action, the government has also directed that a police case be registered, and a criminal investigation is under way.

According to the HR&CE Department, four temple employees allegedly removed one hundi in a planned manner during the counting of offerings. The suspended employees are Balasubramaniyan, a ticket salesman; Saravanan, an office assistant; Pradeep Kumar, a temple employee; and Krishnaraj, a priest.