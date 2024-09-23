Eight fishermen injured in mid-sea attack near Dhanushkodi

CHENNAI: Tension erupted at the sea near Dhanushkodi on Monday when eight fishermen from Kurumpanai were injured in a clash with fishermen from a neighbouring area.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday when the eight fishermen from Kurumpanai were fishing in their fibre boat off the coast of Dhanushkodi. All of a sudden, fishermen on six boats from Enayam Puthenthurai surrounded their boat and attacked them with sharp objects, claiming they were fishing on restricted waters. The accused allegedly also threw six mobile phones, GPS devices, and fishing nets belonging to the victims into the sea.

The injured fishermen were identified as Jegan (41), Aasish (20), Peter (46), Alfie (60), Stepan (70), Saju (34), Binu (28), and Lefith (42). They have been admitted to the Colachel GH for treatment. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident which has sparked tension in the area.