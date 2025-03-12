Eight arrested for using drug injections in Pollachi

CHENNAI: Eight individuals were arrested for possessing and using drug injections in the Pollachi area.

Acting on a tip-off from locals, the police launched a swift operation in the Meenkarai region, where they apprehended the suspects. The authorities also seized the syringes used by the arrested individuals, said a Maalaimalar report.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that Murali Kumar, a resident of Pallam, had purchased syringes filled with drugs. The police have registered a case and are continuing to investigate the case further.