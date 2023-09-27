Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi procession in Mettupalayam: Annamalai postpones 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra

CHENNAI: Considering the prominent Islamic festival Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi, Annamalai-led Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party postponed its 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) yatra which is scheduled to happen on Thursday (September 28) in Mettupalayam of Coimbatore district to October 4.

"Our Muslim brothers and sisters will celebrate the Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (Mawlid) festival tomorrow (September 28). In consideration of the Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi procession in Mettupalayam (Town in Coimbatore district) tomorrow and the traffic congestion caused by 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra, the yatra which was scheduled to be held in Mettupalayam on September 28 has been postponed to October 4," said Annamalai.

The yatra is postponed in response to the requests from Muslim brothers and sisters, added Annamalai.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Coimbatore North BJP who accepted our request and extended their support. I look forward to meeting you (BJP karyakarthas') and the people of Mettupalayam on October 4," he noted.