Egmore-Tirunelveli special train service extended till June 28, Chennai-Nagercoil special train to be operated through Tamil Nadu: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: The special train running weekly services between Chennai and Tirunelveli will continue to be in operation till the end of June, said the Southern Railway.

Also, the weekly special train between Nagercoil and Chennai, which was earlier running through Kerala, will now be operated through Tamil Nadu via Tirunelveli, Madurai and Tiruchy, it added.

According to a press release, the special services between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore will be operated till June 28.

Train number 06070 will depart from Tirunelveli at 6.45 pm on Thursdays and reach Chennai Egmore the next morning.

In the return direction, train number 06069 will start from Chennai Egmore at 3 pm on Fridays and reach Tirunelveli the next morning.

In another announcement, the zonal railway said the weekly special train (No: 06019/06020) operated between Nagercoil- Chennai Egmore, which was earlier operating through Kerala, will now run within Tamil Nadu.

On June 9 and 23, the train will depart from Nagercoil at 11.15 pm and reach Chennai Egmore the next day at 11.15 am via Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, and Tiruchy.

In the return direction, the train will depart from Chennai Egmore at 3 pm on June 10 and 24 and reach Nagercoil the next day at 3.15 am, the release added.