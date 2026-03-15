Egmore station renovation: Trains to south TN to operate from Tambaram

CHENNAI: Due to renovation work at Chennai Egmore railway station, several express trains bound for southern districts will temporarily operate from Tambaram instead of Egmore between March 16 and April 6, Southern Railway has announced.
The changes come as renovation work is under way at Platforms 10 and 11 at Egmore.
To reduce congestion and speed up the work, railway authorities have decided to divert some major train services.
Accordingly, the Chennai–Sengottai Pothigai Express (12661) will depart from Tambaram instead of Egmore from March 17 to April 6.
In the return direction, the Tirunelveli–Chennai Nellai Express (12632) will terminate at Tambaram instead of Egmore from March 16 to April 5.
Meanwhile, the Cholan Express (22675) to Tiruchirappalli will continue to depart from Egmore but with a revised schedule. The train, which usually leaves at 8 a.m., will depart at 10:15 a.m. from March 16 to April 5.
Southern Railway said these temporary changes will remain in effect until the platform renovation work at Egmore is completed and advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.