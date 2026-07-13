Egg prices soar to Rs 6.65 in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Egg prices have surged to an all-time high, with the farm gate price reaching a record Rs 6.65 per egg in the poultry hub of Namakkal.
Previously, the wholesale price reached a record high of Rs 6.40 per egg on December 23 last year. Prices subsequently declined before beginning to rise from the start of June this year.
The farm gate price of an egg stood at Rs 5.70 on June 1, and increased by five to ten paise, on frequent intervals. It rose to Rs 6.45 on June 17, then to Rs 6.50 on June 26. The price was revised to Rs 6.55 on July 10, increased to Rs 6.60 on Saturday and reached a record Rs 6.65 on Sunday.
The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) determines the wholesale procurement price based on production levels and market demand. With the wholesale rate at Rs 6.65, eggs are currently sold in retail by up to Rs 8 in shops.
Poultry farmers attributed the price increase to lower egg production in view of soaring temperatures and rising demand following the reopening of schools. They expect the procurement price to increase further if the current mismatch in supply and demand continues.
Namakkal, India’s leading egg-producing region, is home to about 1,100 poultry farms with more than seven crore birds and produces around six crore eggs every day, with large quantities being supplied to the noon meal scheme, besides catering to the requirement of other states and overseas destinations.