Egg prices soar to Rs 6.65 in Namakkal

Previously, the wholesale price reached a record high of Rs 6.40 per egg on December 23 last year. Prices subsequently declined before beginning to rise from the start of June this year.

The farm gate price of an egg stood at Rs 5.70 on June 1, and increased by five to ten paise, on frequent intervals. It rose to Rs 6.45 on June 17, then to Rs 6.50 on June 26. The price was revised to Rs 6.55 on July 10, increased to Rs 6.60 on Saturday and reached a record Rs 6.65 on Sunday.