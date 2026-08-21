Efforts underway to repatriate TN fisher’s body from Gulf: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

During Zero Hour in the Assembly, the issue was raised by AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, S Sivakumar (PMK), R Senthilselvan (DMK), T Ramachandran (CPI) and R Chellaswamy (CPM).

Replying to them, minister Aadhav Arjuna said four fishermen from Sirkazhi had ventured into the sea for fishing off the Arabian coast. "During their venture, Iranian pirates tried to loot. Following this, they were shot, and one fisherman, Maaveeran, died on the spot. Another fisherman was admitted to the hospital," Minister Aadhav said.

He said an inquiry had been initiated and that the Mayiladuthurai District Collector was taking all measures to bring back Maaveeran's body. "The Secretary of Fisheries is also taking measures through the embassy," Minister Aadhav said.