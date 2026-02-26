Efforts on to trap elusive man-eater tiger

The 57-year-old tribal farmer from the Toda community was found dead in a forest patch near Chinnagadamund tribal settlement on 24 February. Villagers discovered the partially consumed body and alerted officials of the forest department.

The forest department has placed cages in strategic locations to trap the carnivore, enhanced surveillance using camera traps, and deployed a thermal drone to monitor its movement. Villagers residing along forest fringes have been advised not to venture out after dark.

As a precaution, the forest department has also closed eco-tourism destinations such as Shooting Mattam and the Pine Forest area to visitors.