Efforts on to promote handloom fabrics, says NCW’s Khushbu

COIMBATORE: Member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Khushbu Sundar walked the ramp along with students to mark the National Handloom Day Celebration in Coimbatore on Monday.

The actress turned politician was also joined in the ‘catwalk’ by BJP women’s wing chief and the party’s Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

Besides the two leaders, students from various colleges walked the ramp showcasing their unique outfits made out of handloom fabric. The fashion show was organised in a private college to promote handloom fabrics among the younger generation.

Addressing the media, Khushbu underscored the need to prioritise handloom fabrics over others for socio economic development of the country. Urging students to wear handloom fabrics, Khushbu said the use of handloom items have increased in households following a ban on plastic.

“Even if students have a liking for western wear, they shouldn’t forget our cultural ethos. The liberty over dressing shouldn’t be misused. One should know their boundary for freedom to dress and that limits should never be crossed,” she said.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been launching initiatives for the upliftment of weavers and farmers, Khushbu said efforts have been taken to form a welfare board for handloom weavers. “It will be made possible through our joint efforts,” she said.

Later, Khushbu and Vanathi Srinivasan gave away certificates to student winners who participated in the ramp walk and displayed their unique handloom wear.