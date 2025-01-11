Efforts on to nationalise DK founder’s works, says MDMK leader Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: MDMK Lok Sabha member Durai Vaiko on Saturday said that steps would be taken to nationalise the works of Periyar EV Ramasamy to ignite rational thinking among the younger generation and make people aware of the self-respect movement and social justice the DK founder promoted.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy on the sidelines of Pongal celebrations in his Tiruchy office, Durai Vaiko said that the State had witnessed remarkable growth due to Periyar’s social justice ideals and the women's rights he championed.

“Periyar was a torch bearer who promoted such tall ideals. The younger generation should have a better understanding of Periyar’s writings and contributions. They should remember him as a person who fought for equality among mankind. He was instrumental in empowering people from SC/ST communities,” the MDMK’s Tiruchy MP said.

Durai Vaiko said that it is high time to nationalise Periyar's writings.

“We will initiate steps to place his writings in the public domain so that the younger generation can learn about the doctrines he taught,” the MDMK MP said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over NTK chief coordinator Seeman’s comments on Periyar, Durai Vaiko lamented that he could understand such a comment from the mouth of an RSS member and not Seeman.

“The NTK leader should understand that without Periyar and Anna, there is no Tamil Nadu, and his blasphemous statements against such veterans cannot be allowed in any form”, he said.

Meanwhile, taking part in Pongal celebrations in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko said that despite everyone celebrating the festival, the farmers have not been happy ever since the BJP formed government in the Centre.

“The Union government has been torturing the farming community by imposing taxes in several forms, particularly GST on agriculture products and fertilisers,” he said.