Efforts on to modernise govt school labs: Minister Poyyamozhi

COIMBATORE: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said the State government has made efforts to modernise laboratories in government schools.

“Laboratories for all classes will be upgraded similar to facilities available for Class 11 and 12 students,” he said to the media, after participating in a two-day review meeting with officials of the education department in Coimbatore.

Claiming that surveys taken by the central government by engaging private consultants only project a wrong picture of the growth scenario of the school education system in Tamil Nadu, the minister claimed credit for the state government’s MoU with software major Microsoft to implement Technical Education and Learning Support (TEALS) programme to give students the opportunity to learn latest technologies.

“Only the Tamil Nadu government has made such a progressive step for the welfare of students. The AI technology centres are being set up in schools to train students,” he said.

To a query, if laptops will be given to students studying Class 11 and Class 12, the minister just replied ‘Let’s give’. Earlier while addressing the review meeting, the minister asked the authorities to encourage students to make innovations. He also discussed the government’s welfare schemes for students, preparations for public exams, and steps needed to be taken to prevent school dropouts.